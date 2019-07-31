St. Landry Parish Schools take precautions over cyber security attacks

OPELOUSAS, LA — The St. Landry Parish School District will be shutting down the internet today at noon due to growing concerns over cyber security.

The Louisiana Department of Education is asking each district to make sure they have cyber security in place after 4 school parishes were hacked in July.

St. Landry officials say people will still be able to access the web site to obtain information. In addition, all of our phone systems will be

functioning and all school planned orientations and registrations will continue as planned.