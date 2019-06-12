St. Landry Parish officials & residents react to permit denied for controversial injection well

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) – Today KLFY heard from officials and residents from St. Landry Parish, after a permit for a controversial injection well was denied.



Eagle Oil LLC was trying to install a salt water injection disposal facility in the Beggs community.

The main concern from officials and residents, was that this could possibly compromise the chicot aquifer ground water system.

The permit was denied by the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources Office of Conservation.

The Acadiana Advocate reports it was due to Eagle Oil’s responses from the public regarding truck routes, along with the various routes to and from the proposed site.



“ We’re shouting from the rooftops with this result, “ said St. Landry Parish President Bill Fontenot .

He’s applauding residents in the community of Beggs , after the controversial wastewater injection well proposal was denied.



Fontenot believes it was denied in large part because of criticism from people who live there, at a meeting back on January 31 of this year.

He says the Governor and a number of individuals also weighed in on the possible permit, which led to it being denied.

“ The people in that community came out in droves during that public meeting, “ said Fontenot .

While the decision was centered around truck routes to the site, Fontenot and others had many concerns with the project.

“ It could impact the chicot aquifer. It would be a 24-7 operation, and it certainly had hazardous material, “ he said.

The St. Landry Parish Solid Waste District oversees the parish’s Landfill in the community of Beggs .

Richard Lebouef , the Executive Director of the Landfill, says the injection well would’ve been a traffic disaster for the community.

“ We have 150 to 200 trucks of our own, customer and refuge trucks that run in and out of the landfill every day. To have an additional 180, would’ve been a catastrophe, “ said Lebouef .

“ If this poison is drilled in Texas, why does it have to come to Louisiana to be dumped? “ questioned Kenny Fontenot .

The injection well would’ve been placed right across the street from his home…

He’s lived there for 30 years and is breathing a sigh of relief now.

“ This is a big deal for this whole community and all of St. Landry Parish, “ said Kenny Fontenot .

Parish President Fontenot says that by standing up to big oil and winning in this case, makes the community and parish feel important.

He also doesn’t rule out anymore similar permits possibly coming to the parish in the future, but residents can fight those as well.

Eagle Oil LLC does have the option to appeal this decision.



We attempted to contact representatives from Eagle Oil but as of news time, we have not heard from them.

