St. Landry Parish man accused of stealing 11 cows

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- A Cankton man is facing theft charges after for allegedly not paying for cattle in St. Landry Parish.

Richard Breaux was arrested Thursday, Aug. 8, on 11 counts of theft of livestock.

According to state Department of Agriculture and Forestry investigators, several complaints from cattle producers in Southwest Louisiana were made regarding Breaux’s cattle purchasing.

Breaux is accused of purchasing cattle by check, leaving with the cattle, then allegedly stop payment on the checks given to the cattle producers. Also, Breaux allegedly sold some of the unpaid cattle. Investigators were able to recover six of the 11 head of cattle, the state department said.

The LDAF Livestock Brand Commission was assisted in this investigation by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department.