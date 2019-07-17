Live Now
St. Landry Parish Hurricane Barry debris pick-up information

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- St. Landry Parish Government, in conjunction with the St. Landry Parish Solid Waste Disposal District and municipal governments, are coordinating efforts to remove Hurricane Barry storm debris from residents affected in St. Landry Parish.

Resident are encouraged to place all debris curbside. Please separate tree debris and construction type materials.

Do not place debris onto roadways or in ditches and make sure it is placed for easy access by equipment away from overhead power lines.

Debris pick-up will begin on Monday, July 22, 2019, and take place over the next several weeks. Crews will make three different passes in order to give residents enough time to place items curbside.

St. Landry Parish residents are not required to obtain permits to dump debris at the landfill, only commercial haulers are required.

The number for permitting is (337) 945-3662, any other questions should be directed to the St. Landry Parish Solid Waste Disposal District at (337) 826-5211.

