St. Landry Parish Crimestoppers - Vehicle Burglaries Video

Deputy Samuel Tidwell of the St. Landry Sheriff's Office returns to Crime stoppers and needs your help in solving a rash of vehicle burglaries.

On August 8, 2018, St. Landry deputies responded to four vehicle burglaries on Florrie Lane, Boudar Drive, Grand Prairie Hwy and Emonet Drive.

Stolen in the burglaries were a .40 caliber glock 22, a sig sauer 238, caliber .380, 2 holsters, and $300.00 in cash.

Detectives are looking for a dark vehicle possibly a Nissan Altima that was seen in the area around 1:30 a.m. driving with the lights off.

Law enforcement reminds you that your vehicle is not a gun safe, remove your valuables and lock your doors.

Be alert, be safe, and God bless you.

On behalf of St. Landry Crime stoppers, and Deputy Samuel Tdwell, I am Major Eddie Thibodeaux.