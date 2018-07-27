St. Landry Parish Crimestoppers honors top officers

Tthe 11th Annual St. Landry Crime Stoppers Awards Banquet was held at Rocky’s Cajun Cafe in Eunice on Thursday night.

Major Eddie Thibodeaux was proud to award the following officer’s and deputies top law enforcement officer in the parish for 2018.

Officer of the Year-Lt. Alex Savoie

Corrections Officer of the Year-Assit. Warden Brandilyn David

Civil Officer of the Year-James Keith Lavergne

Dispatcher of the Year-Ashley Dugas

Special Services of the Year (Motor Patrol)-Sgt. Joey Fontenot

Detective of the Year-Lt. Mark Fontenot

Supervisor of the Year-Deputy Chief of Police Richard Daigle

Superior Officer of the Year-Michael Darbonne