St. Landry Parish Crimestoppers honors top officers

Tthe 11th Annual St. Landry Crime Stoppers Awards Banquet was held at Rocky’s Cajun Cafe in Eunice on Thursday night.
Major Eddie Thibodeaux was proud to award the following officer’s and deputies top law enforcement officer in the parish for 2018.
Officer of the Year-Lt. Alex Savoie
Corrections Officer of the Year-Assit. Warden Brandilyn David
Civil Officer of the Year-James Keith Lavergne
Dispatcher of the Year-Ashley Dugas
Special Services of the Year (Motor Patrol)-Sgt. Joey Fontenot
Detective of the Year-Lt. Mark Fontenot
Supervisor of the Year-Deputy Chief of Police Richard Daigle
Superior Officer of the Year-Michael Darbonne