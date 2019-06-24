St. Landry Parish crash kills 21-year-old driver

OPELOUSAS, La.– Sunday afternoon, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were called to investigate a single vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 167 near Bellridge Rd. in St. Landry Parish.

The crash took the life of Qiana S. Orville, 21, of Opelousas.

Upon investigation, State Police found that the crash occurred as Orville was driving a 2002 Toyota Sequoia northbound on LA Hwy 167.

For unknown reasons, as Orville entered a curve, traveled off the roadway, and struck a tree.

Orville was properly seat belted, yet suffered fatal injuries.

Impairment is unknown at this time, but standard toxicology samples were obtained for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation, and there is no further information at this time.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now