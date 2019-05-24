St. Landry Parish Animal Shelter Director cleared by D.A’s office

The director of the St. Landry Parish Animal Shelter has been cleared by the District’s Attorney’s office.

Stacy McKnight was being investigated for Malfeasance in office. She had come under fire about several funding accounts established by her to assist in animal rescue operations.

St. Landry Parish District Attorney Earl Taylor said, “After a Thorough review of both the documents furnished to us by the investigating agency, and of the applicable law, our office has determined that the evidence will not sustain a conviction of Malfeasance in office. Therefore, we have declined to prosecute.”

McKnight has been the long time director of the St. Landry Parish Animal Shelter and has been recognized nationally for the work she has done in the position.

