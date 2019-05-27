St. Barnabas Episcopal Church held their annual French service on Sunday
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The worship was conducted entirely in French on Sunday, at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church.
The service had French hymns and anthems by the church choir.
The celebration was to honor our local heritage, as well as provide a rich opportunity for learning about liturgy, language, and the diversity of the church.
