Local

St. Barnabas Episcopal Church held their annual French service on Sunday

Posted: May 26, 2019 11:29 PM CDT

Updated: May 26, 2019 11:29 PM CDT

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The worship was conducted entirely in French on Sunday, at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church.

The service had French hymns and anthems by the church choir.

The celebration was to honor our local heritage, as well as provide a rich opportunity for learning about liturgy, language, and the diversity of the church.

 

 

 

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center