Sports Buddies launches today for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana

Sports Buddies is a new activity-based mentoring program designed to encourage men to share their love of sports with a child. Sports Buddies provides opportunities for adults to help build friendships and model good sportsmanship and provides the opportunity for youth to experience sporting and recreational events that were once out of reach.

Kevin Faulk, former LSU and New England Patriots Running Back has endorsed the Sports Buddies Program.

WHAT: Join Big Brothers Big Sister of Acadiana & Kevin Faulk for a Kick-Off Celebration/ Volunteer Orientation to learn more about how to become a Sports Buddies Volunteer hosted by Walk-Ons of Lafayette. WHEN: Wednesday, June 12th, 2019 at 6:00pm WHERE: Walk-Ons of Lafayette; 2336 Kaliste Saloom Rd. Lafayette, LA 70508

Sports Buddies was created in response to the many boys who are currently enrolled and on the waiting list for a Big Brother through Big Brothers Big Sisters. The Sports Buddies concept is simple: Volunteer “Big Brothers” are asked to meet once or twice a month for a few hours with their “Little Brothers” to play a sport or watch a sport. Participatory activities can include but are not limited to, flag football, softball, kickball, fishing, bowling, soccer, volleyball, golf, or basketball. Spectator activities can include attending football, basketball, or baseball games, plus other local college-level sporting events. Sports Buddies participants may also be exposed to health and wellness opportunities and sports clinics and camps. Big Brothers Big Sisters makes it even easier for Sports Buddies participants, as the activities are pre-scheduled, free of charge and facilitated by BBBS Staff.

Those interested in volunteering as a Sports Buddy can contact Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana at 337-269- 0454, inquire online at www.acadianabigs.com or join us at Walk-Ons of Lafayette on Wednesday, June 12th, 2019 at 6:00pm.

