Special Olympics of Vermillion Parish Bike/Jeep Poker Run

The Special Olympics of Vermillion Parish will hold a bike and Jeep poker run this Saturday, June 15. The event will be held at the Riverfront Banquet Hall in Abbeville. Registration will begin at 8 AM with the ride starting at 10. The cost is $20 per vehicle and $10 per rider. The run will be led by the Vermillion chapter of the Bayou Demons MC.

For more information, visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/2252550011739683/ or call (337)-654-9326.

All proceeds will directly benefit the Vermillion Parish Special Olympics athletes to compete in various events.

