Southern Screen Festival film submission deadline approaching

LAFAYETTE, La.– Southern Screen, a nonprofit entertainment festival in Lafayette, Louisiana, is accepting film submissions for the eighth annual Southern Screen Festival. The film submission process began in April and the submission deadline is Sunday, July 15.

Filmmakers can submit their films on Southern Screen’s website. Film submissions will be accepted for all types of films including narrative features, documentaries, short films, animations, music videos, web series, TV pilots, and student films. There is a $20 submission fee for films under 40 minutes and a $30 submission fee for films over 40 minutes. This submission fee is waived for students.

Along with films, attendees will be able to experience other entertainment such as: music, workshops, and much more. This year’s festival will take place beginning Wednesday, November 7, to Sunday, November 11.

For more information about Southern Screen or details about film submissions visit SouthernScreen.org or email submit@southernscreen.org.