Southeast Coast Braces for Florence, Invest 95L Reaches Gulf

Tropics are very active across the Atlantic Basin with three named storms and a low threat for a tropical depression to form in the Gulf.

Major Hurricane Florence is still a Category 4 Hurricane this morning as the southeast coast of the U.S braces for impact late this week.

This will be major event for the Carolina’s, Virginia, and possibly even Georgia depending on how the track of this system progresses. Florence is not a threat to the Gulf Coast.

Behind Florence, Isaac has weakened even further since yesterday but is still a tropical storm.

Isaac will continue a westward track into the Caribbean where it should continue to weaken.

Uncertainly with the forecast beyond 5 days is extremely high with a few models keeping Isaac together long enough to reach near the Gulf where most have it falling apart before that happens.

As of this time, the threat for Isaac to reach the gulf is extremely low but that possibility is plausible, as a couple models showcase that scenario.

Hurricane Helene is making a sharp turn north and will stay in the Atlantic through its lifespan.

Closer to home, Invest 95L in the southern Gulf has a 60% chance of becoming a tropical system as this disturbance moves northwest towards Texas.

There could be some development before it reaches the southern Texas coast line but heavy rains will spread into Texas regardless of development.

This disturbance will be close to Louisiana and some bouts of heavy rain will be possible late this week, with most impacts staying across Texas.

A tropical depression could form from this disturbance or a very weak tropical storm.

The next name on the list is Joyce.