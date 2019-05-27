Local

South Louisiana Songwriters Festival

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The event combines the intimate, intensive, and creative song-writing process with a public-facing festival. 

Writers have collaborated for four days, and are debuting their creations for the remainder of the festival.

The fun will last until tonight at the Blue Moon Saloon and Warehouse 535.

You can still buy tickets at the door.
 

 

