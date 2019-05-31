South Louisiana Food Summit – Passe Partout

The Acadiana Food Alliance, in partnership with EatLafayette, is launching the inaugural South Louisiana Food Summit being held June 17 – 18. The two-day summit aims to foster and facilitate an ongoing conversation that brings together growers, distributors, restaurants, and the general public to discuss the challenges and opportunities each face within our local food economy.



The first day of the summit will be spent in the field where attendees will experience firsthand each part of the food and supply chain from various vendors in the region as well as get a chance to network with other attendees.



The second day will be held at the CAJUNDOME Convention Center and will feature presentations and panel discussions in between morning and afternoon keynote speakers that will include audience participation throughout the day. The event will conclude Tuesday evening at the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off and Taste of EatLafayette Kick-Off event at the CAJUNDOME Convention Center.

Tickets to the South Louisiana Food Summit are available for one- and two-day passes. Both ticket options include lunch as well as coffee and snacks. The two-day ticket option includes entry into the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off and Taste of EatLafayette Kick-Off event at the Convention Center being held Tuesday, June 18 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Tickets are only available in advance by visiting SOLAFoodSummit.Eventbrite.com.



