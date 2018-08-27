Son of former Iberia Parish President and State Senator Craig Romero killed in vehicle crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: David Funeral Home

A 23-year-old New Iberia man was killed in a crash late Saturday when the vehicle he was driving went off the roadway, and struck a ditch causing him to be ejected, according to police.

Issac Romero was traveling on Sugar Mill Road just before 9 p.m. Saturday when the crash occurred, police said.

Romero is the son of former Iberia Parish President and State Senator Craig Romero.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. August 28, 2018 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, in New Iberia.