Son of former Iberia Parish President and State Senator Craig Romero killed in vehicle crash

Posted: Aug 26, 2018 09:23 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2018 09:26 PM CDT

 A 23-year-old New Iberia man was killed in a crash late Saturday when the vehicle he was driving went off the roadway, and struck a ditch causing him to be ejected, according to police. 

Issac Romero was traveling on Sugar Mill Road just before 9 p.m. Saturday when the crash occurred, police said.

Romero is the son of former Iberia Parish President and State Senator Craig Romero.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. August 28, 2018 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, in New Iberia.

 

 

 

 

