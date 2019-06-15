Local

Son accused of killing father on Alice Drive in Lafayette

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 07:07 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 10:19 PM CDT

UPDATE:

According to Lafayette Police, the 44-year-old father injured in the Alice Drive shooting died due to his injuries.

The 23-year-old son who was accused in the shooting was later located by officers and taken into custody.

He is being treated for minor injuries, according to police.

The identities of both the suspect and the victim are being withheld by Police at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette police officers are at the scene of a shooting in the 200 block of  Alice Drive.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a disturbance between a father and son.

During the altercation, the son allegedly shot the father then ran away before officers arrived.

The father is in a hospital and his condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. We have a news crew on the way. 

 

 

 

