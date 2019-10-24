Some residents continue to push back against apartments along Girard Park Dr

A group of Lafayette residents continue to fight back against the Oil Center re-development phase that puts apartments along Girard Park Drive.

Lafayette Parish Councilman-elect John Guilbeau was elected to represent District 4.

Guilbeau says there’s a portion of Girard Park that falls within his new district.

“Look at the beauty of this area,” Guilbeau said.

Guilbeau says if approved, four acres starting at Girard Park Drive behind the hospital and around the corner headed in the direction of North College Rd will be become roughly 160 apartments.

“The noise of these of these vehicles; and we’re going to add add roughly 160 plus. We’re talking a very congested area to begin with.”

The zoning commission recently denied the zoning request that would make the development possible. At the meeting residents voiced their concern.

“The value of these properties are going to go down. They’re going to suffer the consequence of it and probably drive some of us out of here,” resident Jim Diaz explained.

Guilbeau says the zoning commission’s denial is only a recommendation. “When are we going to start standing up for these beautiful comminities that we have developed in an image that we want; and not let someone else come in and do it,” Guilbeau added.

Guilbeaux says the zoning commission’s recommendation will have to approved by the council before its upheld.