Some migrants from Mississippi workplace raid being housed in Acadia Parish

Two U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centers in Louisiana are housing detainees from the largest single-state worksite enforcement operation in the nation’s history.

The raids took place at seven food processing plants in Mississippi on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.

An ICE spokesman told WAFB on Sunday that detainees from the raid were transported to La Salle Detention Facility, located just north of Jena in La Salle Parish, and South Louisiana ICE Processing Center, located in Basile in Acadia Parish. Additionally, some detainees are being held at the Adams County Correctional Facility in Mississippi.

Those detained were interviewed, fingerprinted and photographed by ICE agents.

In addition to identifying the locations in Louisiana where detainees were transported, the spokesman released a scathing statement targeted at critics of ICE’s enforcement practices.

