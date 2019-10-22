Officials with Lafayette Utility System says power was knocked out for about 1500 customers this morning. Customers living near the Pinhook/ Simcoe area should have their power restored within 30 to 45 minutes. An LUS spokesperson says squirrels running on a power line caused the outage. Workers are currently working to restore power.
Some LUS customers are without power; company working to restore power at this time
