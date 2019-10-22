Some LUS customers are without power; company working to restore power at this time

Live Now
Officials with Lafayette Utility System says power was knocked out for about 1500 customers this morning. Customers living near the Pinhook/ Simcoe area should have their power restored within 30 to 45 minutes. An LUS spokesperson says squirrels running on a power line caused the outage. Workers are currently working to restore power.

