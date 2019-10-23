Breaking News
Some local community, sports events dates changed due to rainy weekend weather
Some local community, sports events dates changed due to rainy weekend weather

We will provide updates as they become available.

Prep football games moved to Thursday include:

  • Centerville vs. Vermilion Catholic
  • LCA vs. Port Barre 
  • Beau Chene vs. Breaux Bridge 
  • Church Point vs. Ville Platte 
  • OHS vs. Cecilia 
  • Loreauville vs. West St. Mary
  • STM vs. Northside 
  • Catholic N.I. vs. Houma Christian 
  • Eunice vs. Tioga
  • Carencro vs. Abbeville
  • Highland Baptist vs. Hanson Memorial
  • Mamou vs. Northwest
  • Jeanerette vs. Delcambre 
  • Acadiana vs. Sam Houston
  • OCS vs. North Central 

UL Men’s Basketball Tip-off Classic Golf Tourney posted until spring 2020. The second-annual Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball Tip-Off Classic, scheduled for Friday, Oct. 25, at the Wetlands Golf Course, has been postponed due to the forecast of heavy rain and thunderstorms in the Lafayette area.

Rescheduled community events:

This event has been moved to Oct. 28.
Post by Franklin Fire Department.

