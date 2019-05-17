SOLO Song Writers Fest returns May 21st - May 26th

South Louisiana Songwriters Festival and Workshop (SOLO) is a unique event that combines the intimate, intensive, and creative songwriting process with a public-facing festival. Writers will collaborate for four days, then debut their creations over the next two days of the festival. In addition to playing and singing these works, artists will let the audience in on their processes, thoughts, and inspirations. SOLO is a true behind-the-scenes look at the “stories behind the stories.”

