SOLD OUT: All Popeyes restaurants officially sold out of chicken sandwiches

All good things must come to an end!

Popeyes posted on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that restaurants across the nation are officially sold out of chicken sandwiches.

Ever since the sandwich made it debuted on Aug. 12, restaurants have been swamped with customers, including here in Acadiana.

But no need to worry as Popeyes indicated in the tweet that the sandwich will likely make a come back—- maybe!

I guess its back to Chick-fil-A Monday through Saturday.

On Sunday, you’re either on your own or you can hit up McDonalds for that $1 McChicken deal.