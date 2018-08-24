Local

Soft lockdown in schools in Pinhook and Evangeline Thruway lifted

Posted: Aug 24, 2018 02:39 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 24, 2018 02:59 PM CDT

UPDATE: The lockdown has been lifted, police said.

The Lafayette City Marshal's office were searching for suspects wanted on warrants.

The suspects were last seen in in the area near Pinhook Road and the Evangeline Thruway.

Nearby schools were briefly on soft lockdown that this time as a precaution, Lafayette Police Department spokesman Karl Ratcliff said.

 

