Soft lockdown in schools in Pinhook and Evangeline Thruway lifted
UPDATE: The lockdown has been lifted, police said.
The Lafayette City Marshal's office were searching for suspects wanted on warrants.
The suspects were last seen in in the area near Pinhook Road and the Evangeline Thruway.
Nearby schools were briefly on soft lockdown that this time as a precaution, Lafayette Police Department spokesman Karl Ratcliff said.
