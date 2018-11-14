Social media fight leads to stabbing at St. Martinville apartment complex Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

An argument on social media escalated into a face-to-face confrontation that turned violent at a St. Martinville apartment complex Monday afternoon.

St. Martinville Police Chief Rikcy Martin said officers responded just after 4 p.m. Monday to reports of a woman stabbed in the parking lot of the Chateau Martin Apartments, in the 100 block of Chateau Martin Drive.

According to police, the female victim and the suspected attacker, identified as April Wesley, began an argument on social media.

Police say Wesley then drove to St. Martinville and confronted the victim before allegedly stabbing her once in the leg.

A warrant was issued for Wesley's arrest on suspicion of aggravated second-degree battery.

She was apprehended a short time later by New Iberia police, Martin said.

The victim, meanwhile, was treated and released from the hospital.