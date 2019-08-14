1  of  2
Sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Lafayette for Friday

LAFAYETTE, La.- Lafayette Police Department will be conducting an OWI Checkpoint within the city limits of Lafayette, on Friday, August 16, between the hours of 9:00pm and 3:00am.

The checkpoint is to help find impaired drivers under the influence of alcohol or any other dangerous substance.

All officers working the checkpoint will respond with zero tolerance to drivers found to be under the influence.

To insure safety and to avoid costly fines, as well as serious jail time, it is advised to designate a driver if you intend to drink.

