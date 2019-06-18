Sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Lafayette

Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- On Friday, June 21, 2019, between the hours of 9 pm and 3 am, the Lafayette Police Department will be conducting an OWI Checkpoint within the incorporated limits of Lafayette.

The purpose of the checkpoint is to target impaired drivers under the influence of alcohol or any other dangerous substance.

Officers working the checkpoint will respond with zero tolerance to those drivers found to be under the influence.

Designate a driver if you intend to drink, not doing so, could result in costly fines and serious jail time.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now