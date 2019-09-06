SMPSO: Victim robbed at gunpoint after trying to sell dirt bike on Facebook Marketplace

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- One suspect is in custody and another is wanted by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office in connection with an armed robbery.

Authorities said on Aug. 8, a victim met the suspects after he advertised a dirt bike for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

“This subject agreed to meet the potential buyer(s) in the Breaux Bridge area,” the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday. “Upon meeting with two subjects, one of the subjects asked to drive the dirt bike. Simultaneously the second subject produced a handgun and ultimately robbed the victim of several personal items.”

On September 4, 2019, SMPSO investigators arrested Quvando Henry, 28, Breaux Bridge, in connection to the crime.

Following Henry’s arrest, he was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the following charges: armed robbery, marijuana (simple possession), illegal possession of stolen firearms and possession of a firearm/concealed by a convicted felon. His bond was set at $80,000.00.

Deputies are still searching for Kelvondrick Zeno on a principal to armed robbery.

Kelvondrick Zeno (SMPSO)

Investigators are asking anyone who has information as to the whereabouts of Kelvondrick Zeno, to please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071, via messenger on the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook, or St. Martin Parish Crime Stoppers at 441-3030.

The investigation is ongoing.