FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY)- In St. Mary Parish, a man is in jail accused of raping a young girl.

Authorities say 36-year old Martin Montes Dimas, of Amelia, was arrested early Tuesday morning.



St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives, with the assistance of US Border Patrol, made contact with the suspect during an active investigation into the alleged rape of a juvenile girl who was under the age of 13 at the time of the alleged incident.



He was booked into jail. No bail has been set.