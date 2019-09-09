SMPSO: St. Martinville man accused of trying to run over victim twice in domestic dispute

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- A St. Martin Parish man is facing multiple charges including attempted murder after a “series of events” that left one victim severely injured on Sept. 4, authorities said.

On that day, a deputy with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call regarding a stalled vehicle near Old Spanish Trail Highway and Smede Highway, in Cade.

Upon arrival, the deputy found an unoccupied vehicle and noticed significant damage body damage. Authorities said a man, identified as Hunter Bayard, 27, on St. Martinville, approached the deputy on foot and stated the vehicle belonged to him.

Following further investigation, the deputy discovered that the man had reportedly been involved in a domestic disturbance at a St. Martinville residence earlier that morning.

During the disturbance, the subject reportedly attempted to “run over the victim twice, striking the victim with the vehicle.”

While attempting to strike the victim the second time, the subject also struck a metal building causing severe damage to the structure, authorities said.

After the altercation with the victim, the subject fled the scene and was en route to New Iberia when the vehicle became disabled.

The victim, who sustained severe injuries, was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle before the deputy arrived on scene.

During the course of the investigation, the subject suffered a medical emergency and was transported by ambulance to a Lafayette hospital where he fled on foot upon arrival at the hospital.

A warrant arrant was issued for Bayard.

On Monday, Sept. 9, Bayard, was arrested without incident and charged with the following:

1 Count of R.S. 14:30.1-Attempted Second Degree Murder Involving Domestic Violence (Felony)

1 Count of R.S. 14:55-Aggravated Criminal Damage To Property Involving Domestic Violence-(Felony)

1 Count of R.S. 14:100.1-Obstructing Public Passages-Misdemeanor

1 Count of R.S. 32:1301-Unsafe Vehicle –(Misdemeanor)

1 Count of R.S. 32:1304E-Expired MVI Sticker-(Misdemeanor)

1 Count of R.S. 32:412-Expired Driver’s License-(Misdemeanor)

1 Count of R.S. 32:398-Failure To Report An Accident-(Misdemeanor)

Following his arrest, he was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. At the time of this release, no bond had been set.