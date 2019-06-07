SMPSO: St. Martinville man accused of raping child
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- On May 1, 2019, deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office received a report of alleged sexual abuse regarding a juvenile female.
The investigation led to the arrest of Eric Smith, 27, of St. Martinville.
He has been charged with one count of first degree rape.
Following his arrest, Smith was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.
As of Friday evening, no bond had been set.
