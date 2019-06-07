SMPSO: St. Martinville man accused of raping child

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Eric Smith (SMPSO)

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- On May 1, 2019, deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office received a report of alleged sexual abuse regarding a juvenile female.

The investigation led to the arrest of Eric Smith, 27, of St. Martinville.

He has been charged with one count of first degree rape.

Following his arrest, Smith was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

As of Friday evening, no bond had been set.