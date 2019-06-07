Local

SMPSO: St. Martinville man accused of raping child

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 05:32 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 06:48 PM CDT

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- On May 1, 2019, deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office received a report of alleged sexual abuse regarding a juvenile female.

The investigation led to the arrest of Eric Smith, 27, of St. Martinville.

He has been charged with one count of first degree rape.

Following his arrest, Smith was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

As of Friday evening, no bond had been set.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center