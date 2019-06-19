SMPSO: One dead after shooting near Arnaudville

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Deputies are investigating a murder in the 1600 bloack of Drauzin Road in Arnaudville.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Ginny Higgins says a male found shot to death outside a home.

Arnaudville Police are assisting with a search for a vehicle connected to this case.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

This is a developing story.

