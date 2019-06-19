Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

SMPSO: One dead after shooting near Arnaudville

Local

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
St. martin_1560990806919.jpg.jpg

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Deputies are investigating a murder in the 1600 bloack of Drauzin Road in Arnaudville. 

St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Ginny Higgins says a male found shot to death outside a home. 

Arnaudville Police are assisting with a search for a vehicle connected to this case.

No suspects are in custody at this time. 

This is a developing story. 

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National Headlines

More National