The public’s help is needed by deputies with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division on a camp that has floated from its owner’s spot.

(Photo: St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The camp has floated onto private land. The Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner to inform them of the need for the camp to be towed back to its spot.

If you are the owner or if you know the owner of this camp, please contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 828-1960, or message them on Facebook.