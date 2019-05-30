SMPSO is enforcing 'zero tolerance' on anyone found driving on levees

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY)- The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is enforcing zero tolerance for anyone found on the levees beyond any barricades, on the slopes, on the crown, or crossing in undesignated areas.

St. Mary Parish Blaise Smith said the department is working with the St. Mary Parish Levee District to "protect the integrity of the levee system" as water levels are expected to rise due to the opening of the Morganza Spillway.

"The sheriff's office will be aggressively patrolling these areas, and any violators will be arrested," the department said in an announcement today.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and St. Mary Parish Levee District are continuing to conduct daily inspections of the levee system here in St. Mary Parish.

If you see something that you believe may lead to a potential flood threat, say something. Contact info for the St. Mary Parish OHSEP and the St. Mary Levee District.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now