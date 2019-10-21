1  of  2
Breaking News
SEARCH FOR ‘CUPCAKE’: New video, police searching for suspect, community search this Sunday Tropical Storm Nestor forms, moving toward northern Gulf Coast
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

SMPSO: Franklin man accused of trying to smother woman with pillow he set on fire

Local
Posted: / Updated:
Police crime scene tape stock photo_200118

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY)- The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 44-year-old Franklin man on multiple charges after a domestic disturbance early Saturday morning.

According to investigators, the alleged victim called 911 from a business on Highway 182 in Centerville regarding a domestic disturbance.

The woman told investigators the suspect “attempted to place a pillow that was on fire over her face” inside a residence.

The victim also said the suspect had poured gasoline inside the home and tried to ignite it. The suspect, who was at the home when deputies arrived, tried to flee the scene, authorities said.

The suspect, identified as Christopher Burgess, faces charges of battery of a dating partner, resisting an arrest or officer, entry/remaining on premises after forbidden and simple arson.

Christopher Burgess (SMPSO)

No bond has been set at this time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

72°F Broken Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Crowley

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

73°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

74°F Broken Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
57°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar