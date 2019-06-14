SMPSO: Arrest and seizure of drugs and handguns (Photo: St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office) [ + - ] (Photo: St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office) [ + - ]

ST. MARY PARISH: On Thursday, a St. Mary Sheriff's deputy was stopped on Highway 90 in Bayou Vista when he noticed a vehicle heading eastbound at a high rate of speed.

Contact was made with the driver, Benoit, after the deputy conducted a traffic stop.

Drugs, drug paraphernalia, and guns were found, upon investigation.

Among the items seized were: smoking pipes, two grinders, digital scale, 33 grams of marijuana, and 3 cartridges of THC oil.

Joseph Benoit, 55, of Iowa, La., was charged with: speeding 11 to 15 mph, possession of marijuana, possession of schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC wax, possession of legend drug without a prescription, possession of schedule IV drugs 2 counts

