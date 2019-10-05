Live Now
Small plane crashes into field in in Vermilion Parish

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY)- A pilot sustained minor to moderate injuries after a small plane crashed in a field south of Kaplan Friday night, authorities said.

According the Vermilion Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness, the small plane hit a tree and damaged a SLEMCO power line along West Liberty Road.

The pilot told the Vermilion Parish Sheriff”s Office he was forced to make an emergency landing when the plane lost power after it it the power line.

The plane was traveling from Houston to New Iberia when the crash occurred authorities said.

The pilot was treated at a local medical facility, an official said.

