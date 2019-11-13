SLPSO: Suspect reportedly used Grinder to pick up teenage victim

EUNICE, La. (KLFY)- A Eunice man is facing sex crime charges including sexual battery of a 14-year-old victim.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, the victim’s grandfather alerted authorities of the suspect’s alleged interaction with the teen.

Authorities identified the suspect as 44-year-old Anthony Richardson.

Detectives believe the suspect and victim met through the online dating app Grinder.

During one encounter, Richardson allegedly committed sexual battery on the victim, authorities said.

Detectives reportedly found enough evidence to arrested Richardson on charges of pornography, computer solicitation and sexual battery.

He was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on a $40,000.