Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

SLPSO: Suspect reportedly used Grinder to pick up teenage victim

Local
Posted: / Updated:

EUNICE, La. (KLFY)- A Eunice man is facing sex crime charges including sexual battery of a 14-year-old victim.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, the victim’s grandfather alerted authorities of the suspect’s alleged interaction with the teen.

Authorities identified the suspect as 44-year-old Anthony Richardson.

Detectives believe the suspect and victim met through the online dating app Grinder.

During one encounter, Richardson allegedly committed sexual battery on the victim, authorities said.

Detectives reportedly found enough evidence to arrested Richardson on charges of pornography, computer solicitation and sexual battery.

He was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on a $40,000.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

36°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Record low temperatures expected. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Partly cloudy. Record low temperatures expected. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Crowley

37°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Opelousas

33°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Record low temperatures expected. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Some clouds. Record low temperatures expected. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Breaux Bridge

36°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Record low temperatures expected. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F A few clouds. Record low temperatures expected. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

New Iberia

37°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
26°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories