SLPSO: Opelousas woman faces carnal knowledge charges, victim under 13-years-old

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- A 28-year-old Opelousas woman was arrested after a investigation into a possible into sex crimes against juveniles.

According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, the investigation began on July 12.

According to reports, the alleged crimes occurred on three separate occasions. St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives spoke with the child and the father at the LPSO headquarters where the child victim reportedly “admitted to the rumors that his father had heard about having sex” with the suspect.

Ashley Jones has been identified as the suspect in this case. She faces three counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

The dates of the alleged sexual intercourse all occurred in 2019 between May and July and were the suspect’s home, authorities said.

“In the last encounter, a video was made of the incident identifying Jones and the child during the sexual intercourse.” the SLPSO said in a release Friday.

Detectives attempted to interview Jones on several occasions but were reportedly unsuccessful. They said Jones was not cooperative with the investigation and detectives obtained an arrest warrant.

Jones was arrested and booked into the parish jail on July 25, 2019.

“I would like to commend the father of the victim. Undoubtedly it was hard to bring his young child into the sheriff’s office concerning a sexual matter,” Guidroz said in a statement. “The fact that this father asked the tough questions should be commended. All parents need to talk to their children and be aware of who and where they are visiting.”