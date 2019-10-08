SLPSO K-9 deputy “Landry” helps locate lost child

EUNICE, La. (KLFY)- A lost boy was located Tuesday morning with the help of a St. Landry Parish K-9 deputy, authorities said.

Just before 9 a.m., the Eunice City Marshal’s Office contacted the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office to assist with a search for the boy, who is either 3 or 4 years old, in a diapers wandering in the middle of the road.

A bus driver spotted the child, but lost site of him, SLPSO Chief Dep. Eddie Thibodeaux said. With the help of SLPSO K-9 deputy “Landry”, the child’s toy was recovered, which led the dog on a search of the area.

Landry managed to track the scent to the boy’s family’s home, Thibobeaux.

“After the investigation and door to door searches, along with interviews with the bus staff, it was determined that the child exited the home then went back inside without the parents knowing,” Thibodeaux said.

No one was cited in the Eunice Police Department-led investigation, which is ongoing.

“We remind parents to properly secure your locks so that your kids cannot leave the house without your knowledge,” Thibodeaux added.