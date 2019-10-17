SLPSO: Escaped inmate may be in Eunice/Church Point area

EUNICE, La. (KLFY)- An escaped inmate from the West Feliciana Parish may be here in Acadiana, authorities said.

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is requesting the public’s assistance with any information that may lead to the arrest of Matthew Gray.

Gray is an escaped inmate from the jurisdiction of the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office. He is also wanted for stealing a motor vehicle in Pointe Coupee Parish.

It is believed that Gray may be in the Church Point or Eunice, authorities said.

He is described as 5’09, weighing 165 lbs.

Investigators said Gray may have altered his appearance by shaving his head bald.

Law enforcement officials want to remind the public that anyone found to be aiding, preventing apprehension, or harboring Gray will be placed under arrest for the appropriate offense upon his capture.

Anyone with information on Gray’s whereabouts is asked to call (337) 591-7821 or St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-8477.