SLEMCO annual meeting held Saturday at the Cajundome

The 82nd annual SLEMCO meeting was held at the Cajundome Saturday.

SLEMCO provides power to thousands of South Louisiana residents.

The meeting included music from Geno Delafose & the French Rockin’ Boogie.

Door prizes, scholarship giveaways, and one lucky member took home a brand new car.

“What we mostly focus on every year is making sure that our distribution system, our infrastructure is strong and hearty, particularly before storm season and today is the beginning of hurricane season so we’re constantly upgrading and updating and building new substations and making sure we have the most vital power possible.”

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now