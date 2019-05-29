SLEMCO Annual Blood Drive- Passe Partout

Vitalant is gearing up for its annual SLEMCO blood drive this Saturday! Participants at this year’s meeting at the Cajundome can walk over to the convention center and donate the gift of life.

Blood donations are scarce during the Summer due to individuals going out of town and being preoccupied with activities. Blood has a short shelf life so the need never goes away and is always in demand. Representatives with Vitalant say this is one of their largest drives in Acadiana with over 300 donations that day.

Donations will be held during meeting hours, 6-11 A.M., Saturday, June 1st. All donors will receive a $25 Amazon gift card, a blood donor t-shirt, and a thermos while supplies last.

For information on the event, contact Vitalant at 1-877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825) or visit their website vitalant.org or find them on Facebook @vitalantlouisiana.

It is recommended that donors complete the health questionnaire before online at vitalant.org to save 10-15 minutes during the screening.

