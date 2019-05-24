SLCC to offer day course for notary prep in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS (SLCC) – SLCC’s Corporate College is offering a day course at SLCC’s T. H. Harris Campus in Opelousas to prepare students for the State’s Notary exam. Class will be held June through October on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. so those working in banking and law can attend class during the business day.

This course will prepare students for the exams administered by the State in October and December. The Notary Exam Prep course will cover the unique system of law and courts in Louisiana, as well as drafting donations, acts of sale, contracts, conveyances of real property, testaments, small successions, and business entities.

“Our Notary instructors are licensed Louisiana attorneys who are able to explain complex legal scenarios so students are better prepared to take the exam,” said Nancy Roy, Outreach and Engagement coordinator for SLCC’s Corporate College. “With the exam’s overall pass rate of 23%, it’s a wise investment to enroll in our Notary Exam Prep course.”

The course is $499. Students must purchase the 2019 study guide, “Fundamentals of Notarial Law and Practice,” from the Secretary of State’s office. Students can register for classes online at bit.ly/notarySLCC or by calling 337-521-9028.

In addition to the day course in Opelousas, SLCC will offer the Notary Exam Prep course on Tuesday evenings in Lafayette and Wednesday evenings in Crowley.

The Louisiana Notary Association states on their website that commissioned Louisiana Notary Publics can prepare acts of sale, wills, trusts, real estate transfers, matrimonial agreements, acts of adoptions, and other instruments in writing.

South Louisiana Community College (SLCC) created the Corporate College in 2015 to offer continuing education courses, leisure learning programs, and customized training for businesses across 10 campuses. Short-term training programs are available to prepare community members to meet the demands of area businesses.

For more information about SLCC’s Notary Public Exam Prep course or SLCC’s Corporate College, contact Nancy Roy at 337-521-6639.

