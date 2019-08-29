SLCC offering commercial driving program, information fair set for Sept. 12

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Want to learn more about a career in commercial truck driving?

A Career Information Fair will be held from 4 – 6 p.m. on Sept. 12 for SLCC’s Commercial Truck Driving program in the Teche Building at SLCC’s New Iberia Campus, 908 Ember Drive. This is a free event that is open to the public.

In addition to learning about SLCC’s short-term Commercial Truck Driving program where students train for their commercial driver’s license (CDL), attendees will also hear about tuition assistance options and meet with instructors.

Local trucking companies will also be on hand to speak to the attendees about career options.

SLCC’s short-term program was created in 2018 to meet the needs of the community and is part of the college’s Corporate College division. Commercial Truck Driving courses are taught at the New Iberia, Crowley, and Morgan City campuses.

South Louisiana Community College created the Corporate College in 2015 to offer continuing education courses, leisure learning programs, and customized training for businesses across 10 campuses. Short-term training programs to prepare community members to meet the demands of area businesses is their focus.

For more information on the fair, call SLCC’s Corporate College at 337-521-9028.