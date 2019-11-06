SLCC, electric utilities team up for power linemen training program

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A new group from South Louisiana Community College is learning what it takes to become power linemen. The class watched a crew put up a transformer on Ridge Road in Lafayette this morning.

Student Kiri Brown knows he can make a career out of this line of work, once he is certified.



“It’s a stability job, career path, good benefits. I was looking at the career path. So, I’m very interested in getting into it, to become a power lineman.”

Brown also knows it’s very dangerous to work with live power lines. “We pay attention to the safety part of the job. We need to have 10 fingers, 10 toes, and go back to our families safely.”

A spokesman for LUS says there’s a shortage and lack of skilled workers for this profession throughout the country. The company says the college lineman program was created to develop a pool of quality candidates.

Ky Miller is a student in the program. “The world moves on electricity. So, it’s very important. Somebody has to do this job or we can’t operate on a daily basis without power. It’s important for someone to be brave enough to do it.”

The group of 13 students will first learn how to drive the big bucket trucks. The, learn how to do everything for electric line work, with safety as a top priority.

LUS, CLECO, SLEMCO, and Entergy are supporting the program.