Six suspects arrested in Franklin shooting investigation

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY)- The Franklin Police Department has arrested six suspect believed to be connected in a shooting earlier this month.

The investigation began after shots were fired August 4 and August 5 in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with witnesses who advised that a group of suspects arrived to the area in two separate vehicles. An argument ensued and shots were fired, police said.

Investigations are ongoing.

Through investigation the following individuals were identified and arrested:

Jamarlon Smith, 21, of Pine St., Franklin, was arrested on August 12, 2018, at 11:34 p.m., on a warrant dated August 12, 2018, for attempted second degree murder - two counts, inciting to riot and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Smith was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Kerry Davis Jr., 26, of Alexander Ln., Franklin, was arrested on August 12, 2018, at 11:34 p.m., on a warrant dated August 12, 2018, for inciting to riot. Davis was booked, processed, and released on a $10,000.00 bond.

Dejohn Parker, 21, of Gumpoint Ln., Franklin, was arrested on August 13, 2018, at 6:06 p.m., on a warrant dated August 12, 2018, for inciting to riot. Parker was booked, processed, and released on a $2,000.00 bond.

Deondric Butler, 23, of Ninth St., Franklin, was arrested on August 13, 2018, at 6:43 p.m., on a warrant dated August 12, 2018 for inciting to riot. Butler was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Bernard Davis, 21, of Easy St., Franklin, was arrested on August 13, 2018, at 7:19 p.m., on a warrant dated August 12, 2018, for inciting to riot. Davis was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Jakhi Conner, 20, of Third St., Franklin, was arrested by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office on August 14, 2018, at 6:51 a.m., on a warrant dated August 12, 2018 for inciting to riot. Conner was booked, processed, and remains incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.