Sinkhole forces road closure in Eunice

Due to a sinkhole on La. 91 between 3rd and 4th Streets in Eunice, officials have announced that the roadway will be closed until further notice.

According to Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot, the roadway has been collapsing the past several years.

He said approxiamately 10,000 cars and other vehicles pass on the roadway each day.

Officials with the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) & the City of Eunice are currently working on the project.

Fontenot ask that motorist make plans to use an alternate route until further notice.