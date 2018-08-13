Silver Alert issued for missing 71 year old Louisiana man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 71-year-old man.

State Police are looking for Albert Terito, who is described as a white male, last seen wearing blue jeans, black loafers and a pull over t-shirt.

His last known location is near East Ardenwood in Baton Rouge, La. on Sunday.

Police say Mr. Terito was incoherent when he last spoke with a family member at approximately 9:05 a.m. Monday.

They say the telephone number he was calling from was listed as Love’s Truck Stop near Beaumont, Texas.

Terito has gray hair and blue eyes, according to police and is approximately 5’7” tall and weighs 250 pounds.

Police say he is traveling in a silver 2012 Lincoln MKZ (see stock photo) bearing #Louisiana license plate WBL713.

According to police, family members have confirmed that he suffers from several medical conditions requiring daily medication.

They say he left home without any of his prescribed medications and without them, his judgement may be impaired.

Anyone with information is asked to contact your local police department.