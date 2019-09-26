Signage honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to go up in Broussard

The city of Broussard will be added to the already more than 1,000 cities in the U.S. to recognize the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a street named in his honor.

According to Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque, earlier this week council members adopted a resolution to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., by placing signage on St. Des Porres Street.

The signage reads Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Drive.

The number of streets named after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr is increasing every year and about 70% of these streets are in Southern states, according to Wikipedia.